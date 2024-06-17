Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

Photo By Lt. James DeInnocentiis | Lt. Chelsea Garcia of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam joins partners...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James DeInnocentiis | Lt. Chelsea Garcia of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam joins partners from Guam Fire Rescue and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) at the command post in Tumon as they conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in collaboration with Guam Fire Rescue and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25), are conducting an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, on June 21, 2024.



"We are asking anyone who may have information related to the case to please contact the JRSC watch at +1 671 355 4824 or email rccguam@uscg.mil," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia. "We are saturating the area with assets, and we appreciate the support of our search and rescue partners on this coordinated effort."



As of 11 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RBM) crew remains on-site, conducting thorough shoreline and reef line searches. Guam Fire Rescue resumed first light searches at approximately 6:20 a.m. and also deployed Jetski operators and divers. HSC-25 crews are conducting an additional aerial search.



At approximately 12:20 a.m., watchstanders at the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC), Guam, received a call from Guam Fire Dispatch reporting a possible distressed swimmer near the reef at Gun Beach. The reporting source described the individual as a Caucasian male wearing green pants.



The JRSC immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) to mariners and assumed Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator responsibilities under the leadership of Lt. Chelsea Garcia, who is overseeing the coordination of all search efforts.



The initial response included the launch of the U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot RBM crew and a briefing with HSC-25, requesting aerial support. Guam Fire Rescue also deployed personnel for shoreline and surface searches and drones for overhead search support. At first light, HSC-25 launched for a three-hour search, the RBM crew swapped out for a fresh crew, and the U.S. Coast Guard also deployed drone operators.



Further investigation revealed that the initial report came from two individuals at a beach bar who believed they saw a person in the water more than 200 yards away. The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are treating this situation with the utmost urgency and seriousness.



"The cooperation of all the agencies involved exemplifies the community spirit here on Guam and our dedication to safety," said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "We also greatly value the public's role in this operation. Your information and cooperation are crucial in our efforts to identify and locate the possible distressed swimmer. We appreciate your support and ask you to remain vigilant."



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is dedicated to safeguarding maritime interests, ensuring security, and promoting peace and prosperity in the Blue Pacific. Operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. This team works closely with local, regional, and international partners to uphold the highest maritime safety and security standards.



About U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor:

In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor is a critical operational unit responsible for search and rescue missions, law enforcement, and maritime security. Equipped with advanced 45-foot and 29-foot response boats and a highly trained crew, the station is pivotal in executing the U.S. Coast Guard's mission in the Pacific region.



For more information, please get in touch with CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.