Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

Lt. Chelsea Garcia of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam joins partners from Guam Fire Rescue and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) at the command post in Tumon as they conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis)

