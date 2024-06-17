U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Rescue, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8489092
|VIRIN:
|240621-G-VW832-9052
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Joint Search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT