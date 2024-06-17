Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

    TUMON, GUAM

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Lt. James DeInnocentiis 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Rescue, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis)

    SAR, Guam, partners, PIW, drone

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    partners
    drone
    PIW

