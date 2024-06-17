Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

    TUMON, GUAM

    06.21.2024

    Video by Lt. James DeInnocentiis 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Rescue, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response, including the use of drones. (U.S Coast Guard video by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928251
    VIRIN: 240621-G-EN097-1210
    Filename: DOD_110398045
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: TUMON, GU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Joint Search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

    SAR
    Guam
    partners
    drone
    PIW

