B-roll Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Rescue, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response, including the use of drones. (U.S Coast Guard video by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928251
|VIRIN:
|240621-G-EN097-1210
|Filename:
|DOD_110398045
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|TUMON, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Joint Search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT