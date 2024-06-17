B-roll Joint search underway for possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Guam Fire Rescue, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conduct an extensive search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach, Tumon, Guam, on June 21, 2024. At 12:20 a.m., the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call reporting a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The swimmer is described as a Caucasian male wearing green pants. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and launched a coordinated response. (U.S Coast Guard video by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)