185th ARW to be featured on Wake Up With Jacob

Local Meteorologist, Jacob Howard from KTIV television visited the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing this week. Howard was at the base recording segments for his Wake Up With Jacob show that is part of the News 4 Today morning program.



Howard said his main interest for visiting the unit was to see some of the day-to-day activities at the 185th ARW.



Howard said that he has been on the air in Sioux City for a little over a year after graduating from Mississippi State University. Since beginning Wake Up With Jacob, Howard explained that he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback.



“Siouxland really enjoys it. I usually go to small towns and showcase that to Siouxland,” Jacob explained.



Howard said during his visit to the 185th ARW he learned about aircraft maintenance that is performed on the unit’s KC-135 Stratotankers. Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson who works as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor for the unit showed Howard around during his visit.



While out on the flight line, Larson and Howard drove a “tug”, the vehicle that is used to tow aircraft.



Larson also brought Howard up into the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker to show some of the crew chiefs pre-flight activities. While in the aircraft, the pair also made their way to the boom pod in the back where Larson explained how mid-air refueling works.



Howard’s Wake Up With Jacob show featuring the 185th ARW is scheduled to air July 3 and will be posted on the KTIV website after it airs.

