    KTIV morning meteorologist sits in cockpit [Image 1 of 7]

    KTIV morning meteorologist sits in cockpit

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Jacob Howard, a KTIV First Alert Morning Meteorologist, sat in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th Air Refueling Wing to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KTIV morning meteorologist sits in cockpit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Cockpit
    185th ARW
    Iowa ANG
    KTIV

