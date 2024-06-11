KTIV morning meteorologist sits in cockpit

Jacob Howard, a KTIV First Alert Morning Meteorologist, sat in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th Air Refueling Wing to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.

