U.S. Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson, the Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor, speaks with Jacob Howard, KTIV Morning Meteorologist about the typical work day of a crew chief June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th ARW to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 09:51
|Photo ID:
|8475234
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-AR334-1148
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.94 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th ARW Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson speaks with KTIV's Jacob Howard [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wake Up With Jacob visits 185th ARW
