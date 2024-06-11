video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows members of the KTIV News 4 team of Sioux City, Iowa filming their ‘Wake up with Jacob’ segment at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 13, 2024.



The segment typically has Jacob Howard traveling around the KTIV viewing area in Western Iowa highlighting some unique events and venues.



With the help of Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson, Howard explored a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft while 185th crew chiefs were preparing it for flight.



Howard also jumped at the chance to drive a “tug” vehicle that is used to tow the unit’s large aircraft.



Howard’s program segments will air on KTIV Television’s News 4 Today on July 3, 2024.



Lower thirds:



Jacob Howard KTIV First Alert Morning Meteorologist, Host of ‘Wake up with Jacob’;



Senior Master Sgt. Vincent de Groot 185th Air Refueling Wing