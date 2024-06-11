Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wake up with Jacob

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows members of the KTIV News 4 team of Sioux City, Iowa filming their ‘Wake up with Jacob’ segment at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 13, 2024.

    The segment typically has Jacob Howard traveling around the KTIV viewing area in Western Iowa highlighting some unique events and venues.

    With the help of Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson, Howard explored a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft while 185th crew chiefs were preparing it for flight.

    Howard also jumped at the chance to drive a “tug” vehicle that is used to tow the unit’s large aircraft.

    Howard’s program segments will air on KTIV Television’s News 4 Today on July 3, 2024.

    Jacob Howard KTIV First Alert Morning Meteorologist, Host of ‘Wake up with Jacob’;

    Senior Master Sgt. Vincent de Groot 185th Air Refueling Wing

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927468
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381947
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wake up with Jacob, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Wake up with Jacob
    KTIV News 4

