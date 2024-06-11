Jacob Howard speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson

U.S. Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson, the Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor, speaks with Jacob Howard, KTIV Morning Meteorologist about the typical work day of a crew chief June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th ARW to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.

Date Taken: 06.13.2024
Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US