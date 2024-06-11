Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacob Howard speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson [Image 3 of 7]

    Jacob Howard speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson, the Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor, speaks with Jacob Howard, KTIV Morning Meteorologist about the typical work day of a crew chief June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th ARW to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    This work, Jacob Howard speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Lance Larson [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

