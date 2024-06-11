KTIV Morning Meteorologist Jacob Howard watches KC-135 flight preparation

U.S. Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Crew Chief, Staff Sgt. Jay Smith, shows Jacob Howard, KTIV Morning Meteorologist, how they prepare a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff June 13, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa. Howard was invited to the 185th ARW to highlight the day-to-day activities of the unit in his biweekly segment, Wake Up With Jacob.

