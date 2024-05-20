USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

Photo By T. T. Parish | Team members with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity supported the annual...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | Team members with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity supported the annual Capability Days event May 21-22, 2024, meeting with partners, stakeholders, and leaders from across the U.S. Department of Defense and medical development industry, Fort Detrick, Md. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity joined partners from across U.S. military medicine for the annual Capability Days event May 21-22, 2024, highlighting programs under the management of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland.



During the event, representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, medical development industry, and Congress toured exhibits and attended capability briefs by USAMRDC subordinate unit commanders to learn about how their current and future efforts align with the DoD’s modernization strategies.



On the tour, USAMMDA’s medical developers showcased several programs while answering questions about the command’s mission and strategies. The event was an opportunity for the team to demonstrate USAMMDA’s ability to support the medical materiel needs of the U.S. Joint Forces through partnership and innovation.



“Events like Capability Days offer an opportunity for USAMMDA’s acquisition experts to show our DoD partners, potential industry collaborators, and government leaders how we support the Joint Service medical development mission,” said U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, USAMMDA’s commander. “What we do is vitally important to the wider DoD modernization strategy as we equip and modernize our frontline medical providers for the future fight. I am proud to lead such a dynamic and creative team and to see how they serve to support our Warfighters.”



USAMDMA, along with much of USAMRDC’s current force structure, is in transition to the Defense Health Agency, and Capability Days gave stakeholders a chance to understand the mechanics of the shift and how medical developers at the ground level are continuing to meet the needs of the U.S. Army and counterparts in its sister services. The event took months of detailed planning and coordination between USAMRDC and its subordinate units.



USAMMDA comprises four Project Management Offices covering the full spectrum of combat casualty care development. Coordinating with DoD, non-DoD and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces.



“It was a great honor for me to represent my team as part of Capability Days, and I think it is very important for us and USAMMDA as a whole to show our partners in the DoD and stakeholders in the development industry what we do to build opportunities for future partnerships,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson, a product manager with USAMMDA’s Warfighter Protection and Acute Care PMO. “We rely on so many different organizations – in the Army, across the DoD, and industry – that it is part of our responsibilities to show our partners the end result of our joint efforts, and more importantly, what we are working on today to help shape the future of combat casualty care across the Joint Force.”



For more information about USAMMDA and how to partner with the U.S. Army medical development enterprise, visit https://usammda.health.mil/.