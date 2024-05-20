USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

Nita Grimsley, deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, speaks during a breakout session as part of the annual Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., May 21, 2024. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

