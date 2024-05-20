Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders [Image 8 of 8]

    USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity team members use the Ultrasound-Field Portable Device during the annual Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., May 22, 2024. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

