USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

Dr. Arthi Amin, a product manager for the Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office, speaks to an attendee during the annual Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., May 22, 2024. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

