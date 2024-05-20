Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

    USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Attendees of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Capability Days event gather for a breakout session, Fort Detrick, Md., May 21, 2024. Capability Days is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

