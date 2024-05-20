USAMMDA team supports annual Capability Days event, highlights current programs for DoD, industry, Congressional stakeholders

Attendees of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Capability Days event tour a product display tent, Fort Detrick, Md., May 21, 2024. Capability Days is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise. The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, a subordinate activity of USAMRDC, comprises four Project Management Offices that develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024