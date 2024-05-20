Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flossi and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations commander, salute during the playing of the National Anthem at Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s memorial service, Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Senior Airman Fortson, a special missions aviator with the 73rd and 4th Special Operations Squadrons, was tragically killed at the age of 23 in an incident involving an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department deputy on May 3, 2024, at his off-base apartment. The circumstances are currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8418630 VIRIN: 240520-F-XZ889-1998 Resolution: 1725x2076 Size: 2.79 MB Location: FL, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Roger Fortson's memorial service [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.