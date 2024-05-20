Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Roger Fortson's memorial service [Image 9 of 9]

    Senior Airman Roger Fortson's memorial service

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flossi and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations commander, salute during the playing of the National Anthem at Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s memorial service, Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Senior Airman Fortson, a special missions aviator with the 73rd and 4th Special Operations Squadrons, was tragically killed at the age of 23 in an incident involving an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department deputy on May 3, 2024, at his off-base apartment. The circumstances are currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    This work, Senior Airman Roger Fortson's memorial service [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson during memorial service

    Hurlburt Field
    Air Commandos
    Air Force Special Operations
    Senior Airman Roger Fortson

