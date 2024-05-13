Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Story by Ron Young 

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    Col. James T. Blejski, Jr., was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command's (INSCOM) headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, May 3, 2024, on his last day serving as INSCOM’s assistant chief of staff, G3. He will move on to U.S. Special Operations Command as the director of intelligence, J2.

    Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, director of the Army Staff, officiated the ceremony in front of family, senior Army leaders, colleagues and friends, where Blejski also promoted his son 1st Lt. Braden Blejski to the rank of Army captain. Capt. Blejski serves in the 442nd Signal Battalion, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, as a student in the Signal Captains Career Course.

    Brig. Gen. Blejski received the Oath of Office from Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G2. Afterwards, Blejski noted that he proudly participated in his brother Michael Blejski's promotion ceremony to the rank of U.S. Marine Corps colonel, by giving him the Oath of Office the previous day. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski is a student at the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University.

