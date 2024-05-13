Col. James T. Blejski, Jr., was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command's (INSCOM) headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, May 3, 2024, on his last day serving as INSCOM’s assistant chief of staff, G3. He will move on to U.S. Special Operations Command as the director of intelligence, J2.



Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, director of the Army Staff, officiated the ceremony in front of family, senior Army leaders, colleagues and friends, where Blejski also promoted his son 1st Lt. Braden Blejski to the rank of Army captain. Capt. Blejski serves in the 442nd Signal Battalion, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, as a student in the Signal Captains Career Course.



Brig. Gen. Blejski received the Oath of Office from Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G2. Afterwards, Blejski noted that he proudly participated in his brother Michael Blejski's promotion ceremony to the rank of U.S. Marine Corps colonel, by giving him the Oath of Office the previous day. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski is a student at the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:20 Story ID: 471741 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service, by Ron Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.