Newly promoted Capt. Braden P. Blejski speaks to the audience at his promotion at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:34 Photo ID: 8436591 VIRIN: 240503-A-A5021-1007 Resolution: 822x840 Size: 122.96 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.