Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr., (left) gives the Oath of Office to his son, Capt. Braden P. Blejski during their dual-promotion ceremonies at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)

Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service