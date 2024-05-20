Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr., (left) gives the Oath of Office to his son, Capt. Braden P. Blejski during their dual-promotion ceremonies at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)
This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
