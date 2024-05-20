Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr.'s, wife, daughter, and mother assisted with pinning on his new rank at his promotion ceremony at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:34 Photo ID: 8436564 VIRIN: 240503-A-A5021-1001 Resolution: 479x651 Size: 113.5 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.