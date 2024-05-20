Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 1 of 7]

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    Prior to his promotion to captain, then-1st Lt. Braden Blejski (left) and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski unfurl Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr.'s, general officer flag at his promotion ceremony at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8436565
    VIRIN: 240503-A-A5021-1002
    Resolution: 1279x853
    Size: 562.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service
    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT