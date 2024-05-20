Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

Prior to his promotion to captain, then-1st Lt. Braden Blejski (left) and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski unfurl Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr.'s, general officer flag at his promotion ceremony at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry L. Villarama)

