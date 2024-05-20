Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 6 of 7]

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

    FORT BELVOIR, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Connor Kelly 

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr. (left), his brother U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski (center), and son Capt. Braden P. Blejski celebrate each being promoted within one day of each other at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Connor Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8436590
    VIRIN: 240503-A-HG726-1001
    Resolution: 4478x5597
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 7 of 7], by Connor Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service

