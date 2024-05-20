Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr. (left), his brother U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski (center), and son Capt. Braden P. Blejski celebrate each being promoted within one day of each other at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Connor Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:34 Photo ID: 8436590 VIRIN: 240503-A-HG726-1001 Resolution: 4478x5597 Size: 1.11 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service [Image 7 of 7], by Connor Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.