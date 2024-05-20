Brig. Gen. James T. Blejski, Jr. (left), his brother U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Blejski (center), and son Capt. Braden P. Blejski celebrate each being promoted within one day of each other at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Va., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Connor Kelly)
This work, Promoted to general officer, Military Intelligence leader's ceremony is a celebration for a family with a legacy of military service, by Connor Kelly, identified by DVIDS
