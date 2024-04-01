NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

Photo By Nava Kiss | PENSACOLA, FL – Chief Navy Counselor Horace Henry speaks with a female student from...... read more read more Photo By Nava Kiss | PENSACOLA, FL – Chief Navy Counselor Horace Henry speaks with a female student from one of the high school teams competing in NJROTC Nationals, hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024. The event was hosted by Naval Service Training Command and was supported by personnel from Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Education Training Command. The event hosted over 1,000 NJROTC members and their instructors from schools nationwide, who contended in physical, academic, and drill competitions. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, FL – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), in partnership with Naval Education Training Command, supported the Naval Service Training Command at the NJROTC Nationals in Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.



The NRC outreach team brought their best to bear this year to show their support and help reach NJROTC competitors, their families, and team leaders from around the country.



“Being able to come out here and feel the energy in the room makes it really clear we are looking at the next generation of Naval leadership. Seeing these individuals in action, you know that they are doing everything they can to be their authentic selves and achieve greatness,” said Capt. Gervy Alota, the commander of Missile Warning Center, Colorado. “I am just so blessed to be able to come out here to show my support for these young leaders, connect with their school staff and coaches, and congratulate the winners who worked so hard.”



The NJROTC program has more than 80,000 members nationwide with the top 1,000 coming together to compete in Nationals. Commander Sheree T. Williams, Director, Naval Service Training Command Citizen Development / NJROTC was not only on site during competition to cheer the teams on, but presented the winning team’s awards during the capstone ceremony. She invited NRC’s outreach team to the event to help show attendees how they can take the skills she and her team have helped them learn and apply them to naval service.



“I’m honestly blown away by both the level of skill on display and the extremely high caliber of leadership that brought these teams here,” said Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison IX. “I got the chance to talk with Commander Williams for our Talking Ship podcast. Getting to see her passion, drive, and leadership values take form like this is such an awesome reminder of why I chose to serve in the Navy. It’s the people like these teams, their coaches, families, and volunteers that give putting on the uniform meaning.”



NC1 Veronica Scott, arguably one of the most recognizable faces in uniform, joined the outreach team to help engage with the attendees. Throughout the day, Scott spent time talking with teams, answering questions about the Navy, and taking photos with countless attendees who recognized her from social media.

“Throughout the National drill meet over the last couple of days, I’ve been deeply moved and filled with hope for our nation by witnessing the selfless dedication of those who stand ready to protect and serve our country,” said Scott. “Observing their professionalism, courage, and effective leadership within their units is truly inspiring. We must never forget that our children are our future.”



NRC’s media and outreach teams also visited the Navy Orientation Recruiting Unit while on location and witnessed the famous chant competition between classes, created to foster teamwork and enthusiasm in new recruiters before they depart for the field.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.