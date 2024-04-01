Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence [Image 5 of 5]

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    PENSACOLA, FL – Navy Diver First Class Cole Copley helps a young girl try on a diver’s helmet at the Special Warfare outreach table at NJROTC Nationals, hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.

    The event was hosted by Naval Service Training Command and was supported by personnel from Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Education Training Command. The event hosted over 1,000 NJROTC members and their instructors from schools nationwide, who contended in physical, academic, and drill competitions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 22:51
    Photo ID: 8326314
    VIRIN: 240406-N-UT560-8075
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

