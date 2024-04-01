PENSACOLA, FL – Captain Gervy Alota takes a selfie with a brochure provided by the United States Naval Academy’s outreach table during the NJROTC Nationals hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.
The event was hosted by Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), and was supported by personnel from Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) and Naval Education Training Command (NETC). The event hosted over 1,000 NJROTC members and their instructors from schools nationwide, who contended in physical, academic, and drill competitions.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 22:51
|Photo ID:
|8326310
|VIRIN:
|240406-N-UT560-7232
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|324
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT