Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence [Image 2 of 15]

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    PENSACOLA, FL – Chief Navy Counselor (NCC) Wesley Lewison and NC1 Veronica Scott record a podcast episode during NJROTC Nationals, hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.

    The event was hosted by Naval Service Training Command and was supported by personnel from Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Education Training Command. The event hosted over 1,000 NJROTC members and their instructors from schools nationwide, who contended in physical, academic, and drill competitions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8327278
    VIRIN: 240406-N-UT560-5006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence [Image 15 of 15], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    recruiting
    Nationals
    CNRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT