PENSACOLA, FL – Navy Diver First Class Cole Copley helps a young boy try on a diver's helmet as he gives a thumb's up to the camera at a Special Warfare outreach table at NJROTC Nationals, hosted on Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5-6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8327286
|VIRIN:
|240406-N-UT560-8071
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
NJROTC Nationals Showcase Naval Excellence
