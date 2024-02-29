Hydra Brigade Welcomes New Command Team

Photo By Sgt. Halani Broderick | U.S. Army Col. Christopher S. Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Halani Broderick | U.S. Army Col. Christopher S. Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, passes the guidon to Command Sergeant Major Starrenzo Cummings, senior enlisted leader of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, to symbolize that Powell is the incoming commander and Cummings is the incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Halani Broderick) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade held a change of command and responsibility ceremony March 2, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia.



U.S. Army Col. Kris J. Marshall relinquished command to Col. Christopher S. Powell. Command Sgt. Maj. Starrenzo Cummings accepted senior enlisted leader responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Rodney Bettis.



“I am forever grateful for the memories, the camaraderie, and the honor of serving as your Command Sergeant Major,” said Bettis. “The 648th MEB holds a special place in my heart, and I leave with a profound sense of pride in what we have accomplished together.”



Bettis enlisted into the Georgia Army National Guard in 1985 as an aerial sensor specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 158th Military Intelligence Battalion. After a break of service, he reenlisted in 2004 as an infantryman.



In his civilian capacity, Bettis worked as a police officer for the city of Atlanta. He retired in 2015 after 25 years of service.



Cummings enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in 1997 as an infantryman. His most recent assignment was the senior enlisted leader of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



“My favorite part of the NCO creed is, ‘All Soldiers are entitled to outstanding leadership.’ Meaning, we don’t pick which soldiers are entitled to actually be leaders. We should give them our best whether they deserve it or not,” said Cummings.



Powell commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Georgia Army National Guard in May 2002. He graduated from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia, earning a bachelor’s in criminal science with a minor in leadership. He also received earned a master’s in organizational leadership in 2015 from Argosy University. He currently attends the United States Army War College.



“I firmly believe that, through teamwork and a commitment to developing leaders at all levels, we will accomplish our mission and positively impact the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Georgia Army National Guard for years to come,” said Powell.



Marshall is also an alumnus of the University of North Georgia, commissioning as a military intelligence officer. Command of the 648th MEB caps a career of meaningful assignments, including commander of the 122nd Tactical Support Detachment, Deputy Chief of Staff - Intelligence of the Georgia Army National Guard, and commander of the 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



“While on paper, this brigade stands out and has the metrics to compete against any organization. The thing I am most proud of is the quality of Soldiers and leaders that I get to work with every day,” said Marshall. “Hydra Six signing off the net!”