    Speech [Image 2 of 3]

    Speech

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Kris. J. Marshall, outgoing commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, gives a farewell speech at a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia,. March 2, 2024. Col. Marshall has served as the commander since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8266518
    VIRIN: 240302-A-XR605-4428
    Resolution: 4157x6236
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    648th MEB
    Fort Moore

