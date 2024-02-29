Col. Kris. J. Marshall, outgoing commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, gives a farewell speech at a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia,. March 2, 2024. Col. Marshall has served as the commander since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

