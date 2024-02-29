U.S. Army Col. Christopher S. Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, passes the guidon to Command Sergeant Major Starrenzo Cummings, senior enlisted leader of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, to symbolize that Powell is the incoming commander and Cummings is the incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Halani Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8266520
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-UW669-5606
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
