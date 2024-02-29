Change Of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Christopher S. Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, passes the guidon to Command Sergeant Major Starrenzo Cummings, senior enlisted leader of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, to symbolize that Powell is the incoming commander and Cummings is the incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Halani Broderick)

