    Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Change Of Command Ceremony

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Halani Broderick 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher S. Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, passes the guidon to Command Sergeant Major Starrenzo Cummings, senior enlisted leader of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, to symbolize that Powell is the incoming commander and Cummings is the incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Halani Broderick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8266520
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-UW669-5606
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

