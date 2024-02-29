Outgoing and incoming commanders and senior enlisted leaders of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade sit and listen as Maj. Gen. Richard “Dwayne” Wilson gives a speech at a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia, March 2, 2024. The general commended them for their leadership skills in the combined ceremony, which highlighted four separate and distinguished careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 18:58 Photo ID: 8266519 VIRIN: 240302-A-XR605-1171 Resolution: 6491x4327 Size: 6.8 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay Seated [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Allison Gilstrap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.