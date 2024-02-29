648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade color guard members stand at attention at a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia, March 2, 2024. In 2007, the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade started with an initial staffing of 12 personnel, but now holds command of over 3000 soldiers at its peak. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

