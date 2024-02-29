Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Attention

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade color guard members stand at attention at a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia, March 2, 2024. In 2007, the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade started with an initial staffing of 12 personnel, but now holds command of over 3000 soldiers at its peak. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    VIRIN: 240302-A-XR605-3339
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    648th MEB
    Fort Moore

