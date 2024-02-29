648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Soldiers stand at parade rest during a change of command ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. There are 18 Maneuver Enhancement Brigades in the United States, all of which are in the reserve component. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Spc. Halani Broderick)

