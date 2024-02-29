648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Soldiers stand at parade rest during a change of command ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia on March 2, 2024. There are 18 Maneuver Enhancement Brigades in the United States, all of which are in the reserve component. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Spc. Halani Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8266522
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-UW669-3584
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change Of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
