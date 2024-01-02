Fort Moore Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024. Sherry is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Evergreen, Colorado native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team are competing in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



The Fort Moore Soldiers, along with more than 85 of the top marksmen from across the Nation, are vying for spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team.



For a country to compete in an event at the Olympic Games, athletes must first earn quota slots. USA Shooting athletes have already earned three of the four possible quotas in air rifle and two of the four possible quotas in air pistol at previous competitions.



USAMU’s Sgt. Alison Weisz of Belgrade, Montana earned the first U.S. Quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle by winning Gold at the 2022 World Championships in Egypt. Then, Staff Sgt. Brandon Muske of Brenham, Texas earned the only U.S. Quota in Men’s 10m Air Rifle by winning Gold at the XIII CAT Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru while civilian athlete Mary Tucker claimed the second U.S. Quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle.



These three air rifle spots on Team USA are what the USAMU Soldiers are seeking to win this weekend after two days of qualification rounds and Finals.



Winning athletes who earn a spot on Team USA will be announced on Sunday.



The United States will have an opportunity to fill outstanding quotas by competing in the 2024 Championship of the Americas Games this spring. The remaining Olympic shooting sports quotas include Men’s Air Pistol (2), Men’s Air Rifle (1), Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (1), Men’s Rapid Fire (1), Women’s 25m Pistol (1).



Olympic Trials for 50m Smallbore will be March 17-19, 2024 at Fort Moore, Georgia. USAMU Soldiers will compete with the goal of earning Team USA selection in both Men’s and Women’s 50m Smallbore as well.