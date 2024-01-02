Fort Moore Soldier Earns Paris 2024 Olympic Berth

U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe earned a spot on Team USA for the Men's 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after completing USA Shooting's Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Roe, a Bozeman, Montana native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be his first Olympics.
This b-roll is from Part 3 of the Olympic Trials.
