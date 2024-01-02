Fort Moore Soldier Earns Paris 2024 Olympic Berth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe earned a spot on Team USA for the Men's 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after completing USA Shooting's Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



Roe, a Bozeman, Montana native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be his first Olympics.



This b-roll is from Part 3 of the Olympic Trials.

