    Fort Moore Soldier Earns Paris 2024 Olympic Berth

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe earned a spot on Team USA for the Men's 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after completing USA Shooting's Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.

    Roe, a Bozeman, Montana native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be his first Olympics.

    This b-roll is from Part 3 of the Olympic Trials.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910067
    VIRIN: 240105-A-ZG886-6902
    Filename: DOD_110074471
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US

    Olympics
    air rifle
    Olympic trials
    USAMU
    Ivan Roe
    Paris2024

