Brenham, TX Soldier Seeks Spot on Team USA

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Muske competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Muske is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Brenham, Texas native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
