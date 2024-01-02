U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Muske competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



Muske is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Brenham, Texas native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 16:57 Photo ID: 8191247 VIRIN: 240105-A-ZG886-8261 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.76 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brenham, TX Soldier Seeks Spot on Team USA [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.