    Brenham, TX Soldier Seeks Spot on Team USA [Image 9 of 10]

    Brenham, TX Soldier Seeks Spot on Team USA

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Muske competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.

    Muske is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Brenham, Texas native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US
