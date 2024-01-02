Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clackamas, Oregon Soldier Competes at Olympic Trials [Image 1 of 2]

    Clackamas, Oregon Soldier Competes at Olympic Trials

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Spc. Levi Clark competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.

    Clark is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Clackamas, Oregon native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    Olympic Trials
    air rifle
    USAMU
    Levi Clark

