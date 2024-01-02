Clackamas, Oregon Soldier Competes at Olympic Trials

U.S. Army Spc. Levi Clark competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Clark is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Clackamas, Oregon native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
