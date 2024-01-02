U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



Sherry is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Evergreen, Colorado native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 16:57 Photo ID: 8191250 VIRIN: 240105-A-ZG886-5265 Resolution: 6603x4402 Size: 1.35 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evergreen, Colorado Soldier Seeks Olympic Berth [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.