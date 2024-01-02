Evergreen, Colorado Soldier Seeks Olympic Berth

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Sherry is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Evergreen, Colorado native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
Fort Moore Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials
