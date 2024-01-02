Groveland, CA Soldier Earns Olympic Berth Again

U.S. Army Sgt. Sagen Maddalen earned a spot on Team USA for the Women's 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after completing USA Shooting's Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Maddalena, a Groveland, California native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be her second Olympics. However, the first was in the 50m Smallbore event, which she will be competing in Olympic Trials for in March.
This b-roll is from Part 3 of the Air Gun Olympic Trials.
|01.05.2024
|01.08.2024 10:37
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
