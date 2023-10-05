Iowa Air Guard’s 185th performs Kinnick Stadium flyover at Iowa vs Perdue football game

A KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing lowered the boom above Kinnick stadium prior to kickoff at the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday.



Saturday’s event had members of the refueling wing make the short trip across the state from their home in Sioux City where they put their air refueling aircraft on display above a ruckus crowd.



As part of the unique aerial demonstration, boom operator Staff Sgt. Meleah Johnson lowered the KC-135 refueling boom as they passed over Kinnick Stadium during the singing of the National Anthem.



Events like Saturday’s flyover are always thrilling for unit members who get a chance to be a part of the excitement of Big 10 football.



After the third quarter the Iowa Airmen were invited to the Hawkeye endzone at Kinnick Stadium where they were honored and thanked for their participation in the pregame activities.



The flyover on Saturday is part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations.



The Iowa National Guard has Army and Air National Guard units in communities around the state with Air units in Sioux City and Des Moines, Iowa.



Iowa National Guard education partnerships go beyond providing exciting pregame exhibition however, as many Iowa guard members are also students or alumni of Iowa Colleges and Universities.



Iowa National Guard membership offers numerous benefits to its members, including 100% tuition assistance that can be used at Iowa colleges and Universities like the University of Iowa.

