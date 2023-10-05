185th ARW aircrew perform flyover of Iowa vs. Perdue game

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing perform a flyover above Kinnick stadium prior to the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City on October 7, 2023.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk)

