Pilot Capt. Michael Wentworth and aircrew, fly a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing over Kinnick stadium in Iowa City, Iowa prior to the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City on October 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 12:01 Photo ID: 8061556 VIRIN: 231007-Z-AR334-1047 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.3 MB Location: IOWA CITY, IA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Air Guard aircrew performs flyover of Iowa vs. Perdue football game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.