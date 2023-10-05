A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing perform a flyover above Kinnick stadium prior to the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City on October 7, 2023.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8061558
|VIRIN:
|231007-Z-AR334-1086
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.34 MB
|Location:
|IOWA CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th ARW aircrew perform flyover of Iowa vs. Perdue game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Air Guard’s 185th performs Kinnick Stadium flyover at Iowa vs Perdue football game
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT