Iowa Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Meleah Johnson lowers the boom of a KC-135 Statotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Kinnick stadium in Iowa City, Iowa prior to the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City on October 7, 2023.
U.S. Air National Guard photo Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk
This work, 185th ARW, Boom Operator, Staff Sgt. Meleah Johnson lowers the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Air Guard’s 185th performs Kinnick Stadium flyover at Iowa vs Perdue football game
