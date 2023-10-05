Iowa ANG's 185th ARW aircrew perform flyover for Iowa vs Perdue game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a flyover above Kinnick stadium prior to kickoff of the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City, Iowa on October 7, 2023.



The event had members of refueling wing make the short trip across the state from their home in Sioux City where they put their air refueling aircraft on display above Kinnick stadium.



After the third quarter the Iowa Airmen were invited to the Hawkeye endzone where they were honored and thanked for their participation in the pregame activities.



Flying demonstrations are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations.



The Iowa National Guard education partnerships go beyond providing exciting pregame exhibition as many Iowa guard members are also students or alumni of Iowa Colleges and Universities.



Iowa National Guard membership offers numerous benefits to its members, including 100% tuition assistance that can be used at Iowa colleges and Universities like the University of Iowa.



Lower thirds:



Staff Sgt. Meleah Johnson

185th ARW Boom Operator