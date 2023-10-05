Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa ANG's 185th ARW aircrew perform flyover for Iowa vs Perdue game

    IOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a flyover above Kinnick stadium prior to kickoff of the University of Iowa vs Perdue football game in Iowa City, Iowa on October 7, 2023.

    The event had members of refueling wing make the short trip across the state from their home in Sioux City where they put their air refueling aircraft on display above Kinnick stadium.

    After the third quarter the Iowa Airmen were invited to the Hawkeye endzone where they were honored and thanked for their participation in the pregame activities.

    Flying demonstrations are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations.

    The Iowa National Guard education partnerships go beyond providing exciting pregame exhibition as many Iowa guard members are also students or alumni of Iowa Colleges and Universities.

    Iowa National Guard membership offers numerous benefits to its members, including 100% tuition assistance that can be used at Iowa colleges and Universities like the University of Iowa.

    Lower thirds:

    Staff Sgt. Meleah Johnson
    185th ARW Boom Operator

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 12:05
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa Air Guard&rsquo;s 185th performs Kinnick Stadium flyover at Iowa vs Perdue football game

    football
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    University of Iowa
    Kinnick stadium

