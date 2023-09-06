Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

Royal Australian Air Force Air-Vice Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with Yokota Airmen Aug. 28-29.



During his time in Japan, Newman visited with various commands in the region including 5th Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the 374th Airlift Wing to gain a deeper understanding of their contributions to the larger PACAF mission.



“As a PACAF Deputy Commander it is important for me fully understand the challenges our Airmen face in executing their mission here in Japan, and more specifically, what they need from headquarters PACAF to enable their continued success,” said Newman.



Newman spoke to approximately 190 Airmen during an all call to highlight the importance of their role at Yokota and answer questions about the future of Indo-Pacific air operations, ally and partner integration, and PACAF objectives.



The Deputy Commander repeatedly thanked both Yokota Airmen and the Japanese community for their partnership in enabling readiness and airlift capabilities as the only airlift wing in the western Indo-Pacific region.



“Our Airmen are extraordinary,” he said. “The level of expertise and the excellence that they strive for is something we must nurture and continue to build upon and it’s humbling to be a part of an organization that has these folks. I thank them for their service, and I look forward to seeing the continued amazing outcomes that our Airmen will achieve in the future for the benefit of the entire Indo-Pacific region.”

