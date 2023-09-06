Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, engages with Airmen after a base-wide all call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Newman joined PACAF as the first-ever Australian deputy commander in early January and brings nearly 34 years of military experience to the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
