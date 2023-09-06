Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, engages with Airmen after a base-wide all call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Newman joined PACAF as the first-ever Australian deputy commander in early January and brings nearly 34 years of military experience to the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8008826
    VIRIN: 230828-F-JB191-1163
    Resolution: 5897x4212
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    leadership
    Yokota
    RAAF
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT