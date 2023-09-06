Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, engages with Airmen after a base-wide all call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Newman joined PACAF as the first-ever Australian deputy commander in early January and brings nearly 34 years of military experience to the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

Date Taken: 08.28.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP